David Walliams can breathe a sigh of relief, as ‘The Nightly Show’ has continued to be dragged on social media, even in his absence.
Last week, David received a lukewarm-at-best reception for his presenting stint at the helm of the first week of live shows on ITV’s latest venture, and when John Bishop took the helm on Monday (6 March), things didn’t exactly improve.
The show’s format was once again called into question, with many pointing out its flaws, specifically the less-than-up-to-date references, forced laughter from the studio audience and overall confusing format, particularly in comparison to its US counterparts:
However, there were some who pointed out that it was a marked improvement with John in the driving seat, compared to last week’s shows:
John will host the show until Friday (10 March), after which Davina McCall will front the show for a week.
While Gordon Ramsay has already been announced as a future guest host, it was reported earlier this week that ITV bosses were keen to rope in former ‘Great British Bake Off’ presenters Mel and Sue to front the show one week in the future, in a bid to try and turn things around.
An insider told The Sun: “Producers are talking to Mel and Sue about taking part in the show, and they are desperately hoping they will pull it off as the feeling is that they can turn this around.
“They are two of the most popular people on television so they could do this. Everyone has their fingers crossed.”
‘The Nightly Show’ airs weeknights on ITV from 10pm.