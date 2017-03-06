‘The Nightly Show’ bosses are reportedly planning to bring in the big guns to boost the show’s flagging ratings.

And by “the big guns” we mean, of course, Mel and Sue.

According to the Mail, producers are hoping the former ‘Great British Bake Off’ presenters can be persuaded to sign up for week-long stint hosting ‘The Nightly Show’, after it was met with a lukewarm reception and sub-average ratings for its first few shows.