‘The Nightly Show’ bosses are reportedly planning to bring in the big guns to boost the show’s flagging ratings.
And by “the big guns” we mean, of course, Mel and Sue.
According to the Mail, producers are hoping the former ‘Great British Bake Off’ presenters can be persuaded to sign up for week-long stint hosting ‘The Nightly Show’, after it was met with a lukewarm reception and sub-average ratings for its first few shows.
An insider said: “The producers are talking to Mel and Sue about taking part in the show, and they are desperately hoping they will pull it off as the feeling is that they can turn this around.
“They are two of the most popular people on television so they could do this. Everyone has their fingers crossed.”
Mel and Sue were initially named as potential presenters when ‘The Nightly Show’ was first reported to be in the works months ago, and their presence would no doubt help create buzz, after a tough first week.
Following David Walliams’ divisive presenting stint, comedian John Bishop will be taking over the helm from tonight (6 March), hosting five shows before Davina McCall takes over next week.
Gordon Ramsay will also take on presenting duties for five shows before the show’s initial eight-week run comes to an end.
Mel and Sue received praise over the weekend for their first show at the helm of ‘Let’s Sing And Dance For Comic Relief’, having chosen to remain loyal to the BBC when ‘Bake Off’ was bought by Channel 4 last year.
‘The Nightly Show’ airs weeknights on ITV at 10pm.