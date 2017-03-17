In another blow to ‘The Nightly Show’, it has been revealed that the topical comedy show is drawing in fewer audience members than ITV’s ‘News At 10’ did, in the same timeslot.
The decision by ITV to push the news back to make room for ‘The Nightly Show’ last month was one that didn’t sit well with everyone, and in its third week, it’s averaging just 1.7 million viewers.
This is down on the average of 1.9 million that the news brought in each week, which isn’t great for the channel, particularly as the eight-week introduction of ‘The Nightly Show’ was seen as an experiment to try and boost ratings at that time.
Speaking after his tenure as guest host, David Walliams told ‘BBC Breakfast’: “I think the problem was, the ITV news was not getting many viewers for ITV, and so they wanted to try something different.
“But because they moved the news, people were sort of angry about that.”
David was the first host of ‘The Nightly Show’, though he didn’t exactly get the warmest of receptions for his efforts, and things didn’t much improve when John Bishop took over at the helm a week later.
Davina McCall will conclude her stint as guest host tonight (17 March), and while the full list of presenters is still being kept under wraps, Dermot O’Leary will take over next week.
Gordon Ramsay has also been widely tipped to appear, though we won’t be seeing Mel and Sue in the presenting seat, after they revealed last week that they were unable to make their schedules work with hosting a week of shows.
‘The Nightly Show’ airs weeknights on ITV.