The Sculpted Heel Is The Next Big Show Trend

Musician Solange has been the biggest supporter of a heel which could be mistaken for modern art. Spring 2018 is the season of the sculpted heel.

This latest shoe trend is essentially a cousin of the block heel. Inspired by designers such as Jacquemus, Maryam Nassir Zadeh and Creatures of Comfort, the sculpted heel varies in height. What makes it ‘sculpted’ is the use of asymmetrical shapes as the heel or the distortion of what the wedge of a shoe usually looks like.