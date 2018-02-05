The Sculpted Heel Is The Next Big Show Trend

Musician Solange has been the biggest supporter of a heel which could be mistaken for modern art. Spring 2018 is the season of the sculpted heel.
This latest shoe trend is essentially a cousin of the block heel. Inspired by designers such as Jacquemus, Maryam Nassir Zadeh and Creatures of Comfort, the sculpted heel varies in height. What makes it ‘sculpted’ is the use of asymmetrical shapes as the heel or the distortion of what the wedge of a shoe usually looks like.
The sculpted heel lifts an ordinary mule, kitten heel or ankle boot.
As these heels - which vary from kitty heel height to midi length to stiletto size, are still essentially chunky, they are relatively comfortable and don’t need to be saved for special occasions. They can instead be used to change up a variety of looks.
So whether you’re a minimalist who like to wear plain trousers and a white shirt to work, or believe in looking like a rainbow, you can find a sculpted heel to match your look. And if you’d like to walk that extra mile, you can pair the sculpted heel with contrasting socks.
Here are a few choices to help you stay ahead of the footwear trend.
-
Zara
-
Jacquemus
-
Maryam Nassir Zadeh
-
Mango
-
Zara
-
Zara
-
Mango
-
Mango