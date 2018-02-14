All Sections
    • ENTERTAINMENT
    14/02/2018 06:47 GMT

    ‘The Shape Of Water’ Is A Forbidden Love Story For Our Times: HuffPost Verdict

    'Del Toro unveils a beautifully told story of the very best - and very worst - of human nature.'

    Fox

    K E Y   P O I N T S

    • ‘The Shape Of Water’ received the most Academy Award nominations this year, with 13 nods, including the coveted Best Picture Oscar
    • Director Guillermo del Toro said he was heavily influenced by the 1954 B-movie ‘Creature From The Black Lagoon’
    • It took three years to develop the sea creature at the centre of the film’s storyline, which Del Toro financed himself. “It had to do very complicated things: One, it couldn’t look like a real, organic thing; two, it needed to be a movie monster; three, it needed to be a leading man; and four - very important - it needed to be a God, it needed to look like a primal God,” he explained.
    • It cost $20million to make - that’s $180million less than ‘Black Panther’.

    S N A P   V E R D I C T

    At its heart, ‘The Shape Of Water’ is a straight-up (forbidden) love story, albeit with a fishy twist. Well, the course of true love never runs smoothly, does it? But as we dive deeper, director Guillermo del Toro’s latest creation is also a celebration of what it is to be a misfit. Be that Sally Hawkins’ mute and lonely Elisa, her older, cat-loving gay neighbour (Richard Jenkins) or the amphibious creature - AKA ‘The Asset’ - that Elisa falls in love with (Doug Jones).

    Thanks to the swampy cinematography - all green hues - we’re fully submerged into Del Toro’s world from the off. By way of her job as a cleaner in a sinister Baltimore government research facility in the early 1960s, Elisa discovers the gilled monster being kept under lock and key and instantly connects with it.

    With a ruthless government agent (Michael Shannon) torturing the creature - and ultimately wanting to dissect it - plus Russian spies sniffing around, a smitten Elisa manages to pull off a highly improbable rescue mission, aided by her neighbour and work colleague Zelda (Octavia Spencer). But will the unlikely couple find their perfect ending?

    Part B-movie, part rom-com, part horror, ‘The Shape Of Water’ is, unsurprisingly, both hopeful and dark, timeless and timely. In someone - anyone - else’s hands this tale of interspecies romance that goes all the way, could easily have been a creep fest, but Del Toro unveils a beautifully told story of the very best - and very worst - of human nature.

    B E S T   L I N E S

    Zelda: 

    Some of the best minds in the country and they still pee all over the floor in here.

    Elisa:

    He sees me for what I am."

    T A K E   H O M E   M E S S A G E

    In the murky political climate of 2018, where racism, sexism and homophobia are still very much alive and seemingly endorsed by you-know-who, shining a light on what it is to be different - and accepted - is more important than ever.

    ‘The Shape Of Water’ is in UK cinemas now. Watch the trailer below...

    MORE: uk film film huffpost verdict the shape of water Guillermo del Toro

