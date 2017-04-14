UPDATE: Kelvin MacKenzie has been suspended.
Kelvin MacKenzie has drawn widespread criticism for comparing Everton footballer, Ross Barkley, to a gorilla.
The Sun columnist has been under fire, again, for writing another derogatory column about Liverpool - the day before the 28th anniversary of the Hillsborough disaster.
In a venomous attack on Everton footballer, Ross Barkley, who was recently involved in a nightclub altercation, The Sun columnist writes:
PERHAPS unfairly, I have always judged Ross Barkley as one of our dimmest footballers. There is something about the lack of reflection in his eyes which makes me certain not only are the lights not on, there is definitely nobody at home.
I get a similar feeling when seeing a gorilla at the zoo. The physique is magnificent but it’s the eyes that tell the story.
So it came as no surprise to me that the Everton star copped a nasty right-hander in a nightclub for allegedly eyeing up an attractive young lady who, as they say, was “spoken for”.
The reality is that at £60,000 a week and being both thick and single, he is an attractive catch in the Liverpool area, where the only men with similar pay packets are drug dealers and therefore not at nightclubs, as they are often guests of Her Majesty.
Liverpool Mayor Joe Anderson has reported MacKenzie to the police for what he sees as a “racial slur”.
Merseyside Police are investigating the allegation.
MacKenzie has long drawn disgust in Liverpool when, as editor of The Sun at the time, he blamed the 1989 Hillsborough disaster on fans and said Liverpool supporters had picked the pockets of the dead and urinated on police.
An inquiry last year found these claims to be completely false and that the 96 people who died had been unlawfully killed.