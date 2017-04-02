‘The Voice UK’ Judges Pay Tribute to George Michael With ‘Freedom 90’ Performance

‘The Voice’ judges paid tribute to George Michael on Saturday (1 April) night, with a rendition of one of his most famous tracks during the first part of the programme’s live final.
Jennifer Hudson, Sir Tom Jones, will.i.am and Gavin Rossdale took to the stage to perform ‘Freedom 90’, just days after a private funeral was held for the star in Highgate.
The ‘Freedom 90’ video was just as memorable as the track, and speaking shortly after George died over Christmas, Naomi Campbell revealed what it was like starring in it.
“We were all [there on] different days. Linda [Evangelista] and Christy [Turlington] were together, and I was the first day.
“I was coming straight from a Thierry Mugler show where we did five shows from 6.30 in the morning till 3am the next morning, and then had to fly out on the first flight from Paris to London and go straight to set.
“I was exhausted, but I was so happy to be there, to work with [director] David Fincher - and so happy that George chose the five of us from the British Vogue cover that we did. We were all singing the song anyway because we loved the song.”
‘The Voice’ continues tonight (Sunday 2 April), when the first ever ITV winner will be picked.
Mo Adeniran, Into the Ark and Jamie Miller will battle it out for the title, following the exit of Michelle John, which took place in last night’s show.