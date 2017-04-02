‘The Voice UK’ Judges Pay Tribute to George Michael With ‘Freedom 90’ Performance

‘The Voice’ judges paid tribute to George Michael on Saturday (1 April) night, with a rendition of one of his most famous tracks during the first part of the programme’s live final.

The ‘Freedom 90’ video was just as memorable as the track, and speaking shortly after George died over Christmas, Naomi Campbell revealed what it was like starring in it.

“We were all [there on] different days. Linda [Evangelista] and Christy [Turlington] were together, and I was the first day.

“I was coming straight from a Thierry Mugler show where we did five shows from 6.30 in the morning till 3am the next morning, and then had to fly out on the first flight from Paris to London and go straight to set.