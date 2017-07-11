The Waugh Zone Tuesday July 11, 2017

1. NASTY TASTE

A year since she took over as PM, it’s Theresa May’s big relaunch speech today. Last July as she stood outside No.10, she was full of optimistic talk and reforming zeal on behalf of ‘ordinary working families’ and looking forward to a long, five-year plan (no snap election she told us repeatedly) for Brexit and beyond. On the side of the worker not the wealthy, ‘red Tory Theresa’ sounded positively revolutionary.

Today, the mood is more Hobbes than Hobsbawm, as some fear May’s premiership will be nasty, brutish and short. The woman who first coined the phrase ‘the nasty party’ is desperately trying to avoid that tag as the Conservatives struggle with a fresh race row. HuffPost UK’s exclusive recording of Anne Marie Morris’s remarks at a Brexiteer event yesterday prompted May to remove the Tory party whip from her backbencher. The PM’s slim DUP-dependent majority was cut by one, to just 12.

Of course, Morris is a loyalist and is unlikely to vote against the Government. Yet it’s the damage to the Tory brand that is the real worry for many Conservatives. Jeremy Corbyn managed to mobilise the minority ethnic vote in unprecedented numbers in this year’s election and this latest controversy risks cementing the view that some Tories are stuck in the 1950s on race. Morris claimed her “n***** in the woodpile” remark was “totally unintentional”, but apologised only for “any offence caused” rather than the remark itself.

Given the damage done, it’s hard to see how Morris can regain the Tory whip, no matter what the ‘investigation’ by Tory campaigns HQ concludes. Which raises the issue of whether she will be booted out for good, and whether she would quit to trigger a by-election. Her majority in her west country seat is 17,000. But as this year has taught everyone, electoral norms can be upended.

Morris had already been forced to distance herself from her electoral agent and partner Roger Kendrick last month, after he claimed “that the crisis in education was due entirely to non-British born immigrants and their high birth rates’.” Kemi Badenoch, the Tory MP for Saffron Walden, told the Telegraph she spoke to the Chief Whip “to express my dismay, and I am pleased that decisive action has been taken”. Maidstone MP Helen Grant said she was “so ashamed” that a fellow Tory could use the phrase without knowing its history (and it’s an awful history) or impact.

Way back in 1978, Labour Foreign Secretary David Owen used the woodpile phrase, but it was a Tory MP who at the time condemned his “deporable” comment. And Anne Marie Morris is only 60, so can’t claim this is a ‘generational’ issue. Theresa May is also 60 - and told us on the steps of No.10 last July she wanted to end the “burning injustice” of a criminal justice system where “if you’re black, you’re treated more harshly”. One year on, like much of the rest of that speech, those words look very different now.