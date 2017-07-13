The Waugh Zone Thursday July 13, 2017

1. TICK TOCK

It’s Theresa May’s first anniversary as Prime Minister today. But after her dire general election misjudgement, she looks less like a leader than a prisoner of history, her premiership held hostage by her own Cabinet, a hung Parliament and Brussels.

May faces two rival countdowns, one on Brexit and one on her own leadership, and the only question is which bomb will go off first. And what may sting most for this proud feminist, who last year battled against the odds to see off a field of men, is that the timing triggers on both explosive devices are in the hands of two older men. Rival silver foxes, David Davis and Michel Barnier, are the ones who look in control of events. EU Brexit negotiator Barnier yesterday ridiculed Boris, but his aim was also at the PM when he said “I’m not hearing any whistling, just the clock ticking”.

In an interview with the Sun (she has one with FiveLive mid-morning too), May says only that she hopes to stay in No.10 for “the next few years”. The PM slipped almost unnoticed into the 1922 Committee last night, her second appearance in five weeks, and she was challenged on claims that Free Schools funding would be shifted to fill holes in the education budget. Many of her MPs admire her sense of duty, and she even at times seems relaxed about the fact she is on permanent probation, but the absence of authority is unmistakable to her troops.

A year into the job, May has little to show for her tenure. As Polly Toynbee pointed out, in his first year Tony Blair signed the Good Friday Agreement, passed minimum wage and human rights acts, lowered the gay age of consent, started devolution and introduced a windfall levy on privatised utilities. Historian Anthony Seldon tells HuffPost that May’s first year has been even worse than Gordon Brown’s, with the Tories in a worse position for a century.

She wasn’t present when Labour’s Toby Perkins jibed in PMQs yesterday that her airbrushing from the Tory website proved she’d gone from “the next Iron Lady” to “the lady vanishes”. And as the clock ticks, at least she has limped past another minimum threshold milestone. This week, May’s tenure in No10 passed Alec Douglas-Home’s 362 days, making her the 9th shortest-serving PM in history. That’s some solace, of sorts.