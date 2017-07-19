The Waugh Zone Wednesday July 19, 2017

1. CLASS WAR

It’s the final PMQs before the summer recess and there’s certainly a ‘last day of term’ feel about Hogwarts, SW1. Although MPs are in theory meant to stick around for tomorrow, many will head off tonight for their six-week break.

But as Theresa May takes on Jeremy Corbyn for one more high-noon session, she looks more and more like a supply teacher struggling to keep control of her unruly classroom. With all the pupils keenly aware of her probationary status, her attempt to read the riot act in Cabinet yesterday was met with a flick of an elastic band and a disingenuous looking at shoes, I’m told.

And like all supply teachers in need of support, it took the hardman colleague to intervene and tell the class that they shouldn’t be horrible to Miss. Yes, Sir Michael Fallon’s used a Policy Exchange reception last night to warn colleagues to show military virtues such as “loyalty, discipline, cohesion”. Sadly for May, his words only served to underline her own lack of authority.

May had opened Cabinet by warning the 27 ministers the recent round of leaks and negative briefing had shown they were “not taking their responsibilities seriously”. Damian Green backed her up but tumbleweed went around the rest of the room as no Brexiteer spoke up. And as the Sun reports, there was a further excruciating moment afterwards as the school photo was taken of the new Cabinet. The reason everyone is laughing in the pic is the photographer made a joke about Boris Johnson “showing too much ankle”, seen as a jibe about both his half-mast trousers and his leadership ambitions.

The problem for May is that despite all the backbench calls on her to sack squabbling ministers (and 1922 deputy chairman played the role of supportive prefect yesterday), it’s hard to see who she could fire without causing a fresh upset (there’s one exception: I’m told when a group of ousted MPs visited party chairman Patrick McLoughlin last week, one said ‘I’m out of a job, why are you still in yours?’)

Still, May’s nominally in charge. A decent-ish PMQs by either or both leaders would send their classes away with a spring in their step. And May is still on the Government side of the despatch box, until further notice.