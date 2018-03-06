The Waugh Zone Tuesday March 6, 2018

The Cabinet meeting has just started, and Home Secretary Amber Rudd is expected to have an update on the case of Sergei Skripal, the double agent who is today fighting for his life amid fears of a fresh Russian poison plot. Rudd could even make a Commons statement later, although with the details sketchy so far and the need to protect the state of the police inquiry (and our spooks), she or another minister may instead face an Urgent Question.

Skirpal and a female companion were rushed to hospital on Sunday after collapsing on a bench near Maltings Shopping centre in Salisbury. The nearby Zizzi pizza restaurant has been closed ‘as a precaution’, Wiltshire Police said, revealing the pair had been exposed to an ‘unknown substance’. The story sounds like a bizarre mix of Midsomer Murders and James Bond, but the implications are deadly serious if the fears of an assassination attempt are confirmed.

May has toughened her stance on Russia recently, but that hasn’t stopped Russian exiles criticising the UK for failing to send a stronger message after Alexander Litvinenko was poisoned by radioactive polonium in 2006 in London. BuzzFeed are rightly getting praise for their own in-depth look at deaths of Russian exiles in London. Last night, Garry Kasparov (who incidentally is scathing on Russian influence in the Italian elections) tweeted: “After the U.K.’s pathetic response to Litvinenko’s assassination with polonium in London, why wouldn’t Putin do it again?”

That point was echoed the Today programme by Litvinenko’s friend Alexander Goldfarb, who said any assassination of a defector could be part of Putin’s presidential re-election campaign. “The majority of Russians would perceive it as the right thing to do and boost Vladimir Putin’s image as a tough nationalist leader”. Goldfarb said the UK had been guilty of ‘appeasement’ of Putin’s regime and “so I don’t think he would be deterred in any way by possible Western reaction”. Former UK ambassador to Russia Tony Brenton didn’t dispel Goldfarb’s characterisation, claiming “the locker is pretty bare” in terms of new sanctions available. Instead “we need to be starting a conversation” with Moscow to persuade Putin to ditch his latest nuclear weapons plans. Only yesterday, Putin met senior FSB (the new KGB) staff to praise them for “uncovering 397 spies”. In 2010, he warned: “Traitors will kick the bucket - trust me”.

Meanwhile, Tory backbencher Philip Davies has been on Russia Today’s RT channel (see below). Remember when Boris Johnson said Corbyn’s own appearance on the TV station was “an absolute scandal”? Maybe the Foreign Secretary will have strong words for his fellow Brexiteer (and his own dad Stanley) for colluding with the ‘enemy’. Or maybe not.