‘The Weakest Link’ could be the next show returning to our screens, with reports claiming a new celebrity episode will air for Children In Need in November.
Anne Robinson will be at the helm again and if it proves successful, the BBC will then bring it back for good, according to The Sun.
A source told the paper: “‘The Weakest Link’ was one of the most exciting and original quizzes in television history, and left a huge void when it came off air.
“Nothing has really replaced it so the prospect of its return is really exciting.”
The source went on to claim that the series will air on Saturday nights, rather than being a teatime show.
They added: “Terms have been agreed in principle, and the BBC are hopeful of attracting some great – albeit brave – celeb names.”
Anne has addressed the news, telling the publication: “I‘ve been chatting to the BBC controller of Entertainment who has had the idea of reviving the show.
“Who knows? I’m a bit on the old side for television and I can’t bake cakes. But I’m quite good at marinating my tongue in acid.”
2017 is shaping up to be the year of the TV comeback and new versions of ‘Blind Date’ and ‘The Crystal Maze’ are currently airing.
It’s also been rumoured that kids programmes ‘The Really Wild Show’ and ‘SM:TV’ could also be returning.