All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • ENTERTAINMENT
    19/07/2017 12:55 BST

    ‘The Weakest Link’ ‘Is Set To Return’ To Our Screens

    Anne Robinson 🙌

    ‘The Weakest Link’ could be the next show returning to our screens, with reports claiming a new celebrity episode will air for Children In Need in November.

    Anne Robinson will be at the helm again and if it proves successful, the BBC will then bring it back for good, according to The Sun.

    BBC
    The programme aired from 2000 to 2012 

    A source told the paper: “‘The Weakest Link’ was one of the most exciting and original quizzes in television history, and left a huge void when it came off air.

    “Nothing has really replaced it so the prospect of its return is really exciting.”

    The source went on to claim that the series will air on Saturday nights, rather than being a teatime show.

    They added: “Terms have been agreed in principle, and the BBC are hopeful of attracting some great – albeit brave – celeb names.”

    Anne has addressed the news, telling the publication: I‘ve been chatting to the BBC controller of Entertainment who has had the idea of reviving the show.

    “Who knows? I’m a bit on the old side for television and I can’t bake cakes. But I’m quite good at marinating my tongue in acid.”

    2017 is shaping up to be the year of the TV comeback and new versions of ‘Blind Date’ and ‘The Crystal Maze’ are currently airing.

    It’s also been rumoured that kids programmes ‘The Really Wild Show’ and ‘SM:TV’ could also be returning.

    Forgotten Daytime TV Shows
    MORE:uktvnostalgiaAnne RobinsonThe Weakest Link

    Conversations