The World's Best Cities For Solo Travel, According To Airbnb

While it might seem daunting, travelling alone is something everyone should try at least once in their lifetime.

Not only will you to manage your own itinerary and do things on your own terms, but it allows you to meet incredible people and really grow as a person.

In the past year there has been an increase in people travelling alone, according to Airbnb with a growing number of home bookings being made for individuals.

And with growing numbers of women already jumping on the solo YOLO bandwagon, it’s time you got involved.

Sound up your street? Airbnb has released a list of the top ten cities for solo travel, based on percentage growth in single-person home bookings over 2016.