The World's Best Cities For Solo Travel, According To Airbnb

29/06/2017 14:07
Brogan Driscoll Lifestyle Editor of HuffPost UK

While it might seem daunting, travelling alone is something everyone should try at least once in their lifetime. 

Not only will you to manage your own itinerary and do things on your own terms, but it allows you to meet incredible people and really grow as a person.

In the past year there has been an increase in people travelling alone, according to Airbnb with a growing number of home bookings being made for individuals.

And with growing numbers of women already jumping on the solo YOLO bandwagon, it’s time you got involved.

Sound up your street? Airbnb has released a list of the top ten cities for solo travel, based on percentage growth in single-person home bookings over 2016.

  • 10. Busan, South Korea
    tawatchaiprakobkit via Getty Images
    Booking increase between 2016 and 2017: 103%
  • 9. Charlotte, North Carolina
    SeanPavonePhoto via Getty Images
    Booking increase between 2016 and 2017: 106%
  • 8. Mexico City, Mexico
    MartinM303 via Getty Images
    Booking increase between 2016 and 2017: 109%
  • 7. Auckland, New Zealand
    denizunlusu via Getty Images
    Booking increase between 2016 and 2017: 114%
  • 6. São Paulo, Brazil
    shutterstock
    Booking increase between 2016 and 2017: 128%
  • 5. Johannesburg, South Africa
    vlbentley via Getty Images
    Booking increase between 2016 and 2017: 135%
  • 4. Playa del Carmen, Mexico
    Pola Damonte via Getty Images via Getty Images
    Booking increase between 2016 and 2017: 141%
  • 3. Cologne, Germany
    Oktay Ortakcioglu via Getty Images
    Booking increase between 2016 and 2017: 142%
  • 2. Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
    Longbao via Getty Images
    Booking increase between 2016 and 2017: 146%
  • 1. Cancún, Mexico
    arthur gonoretzky via Getty Images
    Booking increase between 2016 and 2017: 170%

