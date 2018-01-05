A triple killer tried to “play the system” to escape a murder conviction for killing his ex-partner, having avoided murder convictions twice before, the sister of his latest victim has said. Theodore Johnson, 64, who was convicted of killing two previous partners, was jailed for a minimum of 26 years on Friday for murdering his ex-girlfriend Angela Best after she met another man. He was sentenced at the Old Bailey on Friday after pleading guilty on the first day of his trial - having earlier claimed diminished responsibility - to murdering the mother-of-four and grandmother with a claw hammer. In 1981, he was found guilty of manslaughter rather than murder by reason of “provocation” after killing his wife Yvonne Johnson by pushing her off the ninth-floor balcony of their home in Wolverhampton. Then, in 1993, a couple of years before meeting Best, he pleaded guilty to manslaughter on the grounds of diminished responsibility, after strangling his common law wife Yvonne Bennett with a belt at their home in London before trying to hang himself. He was found to be suffering from depression and a personality disorder and was sent to a secure hospital indefinitely, having killed her while their baby daughter slept nearby.

PA Wire/PA Images Valerie Archibold (left) and Lorraine Jones (second left), Angela Best's sisters, and her mother Josephine (right), speak to the media outside the Old Bailey

After his sentence on Friday, Best’s family gathered to give a statement before the press, in which her sister Lorraine Jones said: “This convicted murderer tried to play the system as he has successfully done twice before. He used diminished responsibility as the cause for his murderous actions. “This time however, he eventually pleaded guilty to murder after 12 months since his arrest and subjecting our family to unnecessary, additional trauma. He has shown in all cases he was clearly of sound mind.” She called her sister “the heartbeat of our family” who was “an inspiration to everyone that came in contact with her”. Best and Johnson had broken up but she went to his Islington home on December 15, 2016, to help him with an appointment at the Jamaican Embassy over his documents. People wept in the court’s public gallery as the sustained attack he carried out there was described. Johnson attacked her with the claw hammer and throttled her with her leopard print dressing gown belt. Judge Richard Marks QC said: “The attack by you on Angela Best was sustained, vicious and utterly brutal. She suffered an unimaginably terrible death.” Jones said Johnson had known “exactly what he was doing when he planned and executed the horrible murder of our beautiful beloved Angela”. She added: “Despite our family’s immense pain and suffering our hearts and thoughts go out to the other two families who have also suffered as a result of his evil and calculated actions.”

PA Wire/PA Images Theodore Johnson has been jailed for 26 years for murdering his ex-girlfriend Angela Best