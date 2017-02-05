A five-year-old boy who died after reportedly choking on his food during a lunch break at school has been named as Theodore Silvester.
The foundation pupil at Anlaby Primary School in Hull was rushed to hospital on Friday but later died.
A post mortem has not yet taken place but the death is not being treated as suspicious, Humberside Police said.
Detective Chief Inspector Tony Cockerill said: “It is heartbreaking that a child has died and we are supporting the child’s family.”
Headteacher Gareth May told the Hull Daily Mail: “The whole school community is deeply saddened by this tragic event and the thoughts of everyone connected with the school are with the child’s family.”
Theodore’s family has asked to be left to grieve in peace.
A spokesman for East Riding Council said: “Very sadly, we have been informed that a foundation-stage pupil at Anlaby Primary School has died.
“The council is offering close support to the school and to the child’s family.”