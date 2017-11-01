Theresa May Accused Of Ignoring Past Warnings About Westminster Sexual Abuse

Theresa May has been accused of ignoring warnings that party whips used evidence about sexual abuse to demand loyalty from MPs.

It came as the prime minister wrote to party leaders including Jeremy Corbyn to ask for a cross-party meeting to tackle claims of sexual harassment in Westminster.

Labour MP Lisa Nandy told the Commons on Wednesday she warned May three years ago about evidence that abuse in parliament was being covered up.

“On three occasions I asked her to act and on three occasions she did not,” Nandy said during PMQs.

May said she would look back at what Nandy had told her and that any accusations of abuse should be dealt with by the police not the party whips.

“I am very clear that we will take action against those where there are allegations,” she said.

The prime minister said victims of sexual abuse and harassment had to feel confident that their claims would be “properly investigated”.