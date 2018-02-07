Theresa May Announces New Rights For Flexible Workers

Theresa May has announced flexible workers will be given enhanced rights following a government-ordered review into modern employment practices.

The prime minister says millions will benefit from improved sick and holiday pay and the right to ask for stable contracts under the Good Work plan, formed in response to the Taylor review, carried out by former Tony Blair adviser Matthew Taylor.

Taylor’s report, released in July last year, was branded “feeble” by many union chiefs and employment lawyers. It called for “dignity in the workplace” and protections for gig economy employees, such as those working for Uber and Deliveroo.

The government says the plan will put the UK at the forefront of good practice in a changing economy. It will not include minimum pay requirements or a ban on zero-hour contracts, but the Low Pay Commission will be asked to “consider” higher minimum wage rates for those on casual contracts.

Union bosses dismissed the move as a “baby step” and said much more radical reforms were needed, while Labour agreed the plans did not go far enough.

TUC general secretary Frances O’Grady said: “These plans won’t stop the hire and fire culture of zero-hours contracts or sham self-employment. And they will still leave 1.8 million workers excluded from key protections.