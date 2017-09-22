The pound has fallen after Theresa May said Britain would continue paying into the EU budget until 2020 - but not expanding on the details - in her major Brexit speech in Florence.

As the PM spoke to propose an “implementation period” of “around two years” after Britain leaves the EU when existing market access arrangements would apply, the pound took a dive against the dollar and the euro by around 0.6 percent.

This defied earlier predictions that the pound, which has tumbled in value since the Brexit vote last June, would see a sharp rise after May’s speech.