Theresa May has posed for an official photo with her new Cabinet for the first time since the election, after she urged them to be united and stop sniping at each other in the press.

The infighting among the Tories has worsened since they lost their majority in the June snap election, culminating in a series of attacks on ministers seen to be candidates to replace the fatally weakened May.

Things have got so bad that MP Charles Walker, vice-chair of backbenchers’ body The 1922 Committee, said minister and party grandees should “stop chattering away and you stop colleagues chattering away on your behalf and promoting your interests and get on with promoting the country’s interests”.

So what better time to pose for a photo of the new post-election disaster lineup as a sign the Cabinet are 100% their prime minister.