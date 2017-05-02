Theresa May Mocked For Eating Chips, And Ed Miliband Feels Her Pain

Who’d be a politician? Theresa May perhaps should have been aware of the dangers of eating food while on the campaign trail as she tucked in to a cone of chips during a visit to a seaside constituency. During a walkabout in Mevagissey on the north Cornwall coast, the PM was snapped tucking in to the salty snack.

PA Wire/PA Images

It didn’t look the most comfortable of experiences.

PA Wire/PA Images

DYLAN MARTINEZ via Getty Images

As social media was anxious to point out.

"I love these tasty human potato sticks"



"Chips, Theresa, they are called..."



"STRONG AND STABLE POTATO STICKS" pic.twitter.com/XQfJoJCPZi — Parker (@panoparker) May 2, 2017

how does Theresa May manage to look so constantly annoyed, I mean she's eating chips there, chips are happy food, come on pic.twitter.com/7S7y9rkq3h — Marie Le Conte (@youngvulgarian) May 2, 2017

Sky News’s Political Editor Faisal Islam played it straight.

PM eating chips with @stevedouble on campaign trail in Tory seat of St Austell & Newquay. 8k majority over LD pic.twitter.com/RZalHtU6zy — Faisal Islam (@faisalislam) May 2, 2017

It all looked rather familiar, a politician being rinsed out while failing to look normal ...

The Sun

Ah yes, the photograph of Ed Miliband chomping on a bacon sandwich that became one of the iconic images of the 2015 election campaign, and was even splashed on front page of the anti-Miliband The Sun the day before voting. The comparison was obvious to many.

Could this be Theresa May's @Ed_Miliband bacon sandwich moment?! pic.twitter.com/CIh0oCOIWo — Helena Horton (@horton_official) May 2, 2017

Others got angry about it.

If I said how Theresa May eats chips shows she's unfit to govern, Tories would call me bonkers. It's literally what happened to Ed Miliband pic.twitter.com/ZUzhEOZ02c — Owen Jones (@OwenJones84) May 2, 2017

Two years on, however, and the backbench MP seems to have developed an admirable level of perspective given the image’s damaging impact.

And it was arguably one of two occasions today when the former Cabinet minister won Twitter.

Following instructions for grassroots strategy in Doncaster North https://t.co/X2g5DQQSJN — Ed Miliband (@Ed_Miliband) May 2, 2017