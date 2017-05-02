All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • NEWS
    02/05/2017 22:32 BST | Updated 02/05/2017 22:33 BST

    Theresa May Mocked For Eating Chips, And Ed Miliband Feels Her Pain

    Ex-Labour leader turns bacon sandwich trauma into a zinger.

    Who’d be a politician? Theresa May perhaps should have been aware of the dangers of eating food while on the campaign trail as she tucked in to a cone of chips during a visit to a seaside constituency.

    During a walkabout in Mevagissey on the north Cornwall coast, the PM was snapped tucking in to the salty snack.

    PA Wire/PA Images

    It didn’t look the most comfortable of experiences.

     

    PA Wire/PA Images
    DYLAN MARTINEZ via Getty Images

     As social media was anxious to point out.

    Sky News’s Political Editor Faisal Islam played it straight.

    It all looked rather familiar, a politician being rinsed out while failing to look normal ...

    The Sun

    Ah yes, the photograph of Ed Miliband chomping on a bacon sandwich that became one of the iconic images of the 2015 election campaign, and was even splashed on front page of the anti-Miliband The Sun the day before voting.

    The comparison was obvious to many.

    Others got angry about it.

    Two years on, however, and the backbench MP seems to have developed an admirable level of perspective given the image’s damaging impact.

    And it was arguably one of two occasions today when the former Cabinet minister won Twitter.

    Well played, sir.

    MORE:theresa maygeneral election 2017ed miliband

    Conversations