Theresa May Defends National Insurance Tax Hike As 'Fair'

Prime Minister Theresa May has insisted that the controversial Budget changes to National Insurance Contributions for self-employed workers will make the system “simpler, fairer and more progressive”.

The Government is facing a rebellion from its own MPs after Chancellor Philip Hammond announced the move yesterday amid fears it will punish entrepreneurship.

It also breaks a 2015 Conservative manifesto pledge not to increase National Insurance.

Speaking in Brussels, May defended the policy, and pointed to the independent think-tank, the Institute of Fiscal Studies, support for the change.