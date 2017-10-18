Theresa May Faces Battle As Labour Calls On Tory Rebels To Help Halt Universal Credit Roll-Out

Theresa May is facing a fight to force through a major overhaul of benefit payments, after Labour called on Tory MPs not fully behind the policy to help halt its roll-out.

Jeremy Corbyn’s party is tabling a motion to pause the delivery of the universal credit programme, which MPs say is leaving hundreds of claimants with no income and racking up debts due to a waiting period of up to six weeks in some cases.

One woman told HuffPost UK she was forced to exist on water for more than a month after being left with no source of cash whatsoever when her temporary job ended.

According to Sky News, the PM met several potential rebel MPs from her own party on Tuesday afternoon in a bid to shore up support for the policy ahead of a potential vote on Wednesday - with sources claiming the government was already considering making advance payments available.

Labour said the result of the debate would be a “key test of government reform”.