Theresa May's Response When Asked How She 'Lets Her Hair Down' Is Pretty Awkward

Theresa May has added to the impression she has difficult relationship with ‘fun’ after giving a painful TV interview.

Speaking to the ITV’s Julie Etchingham to mark International Women’s Day, the Prime Minister was asked a series of questions about the Government’s proposed domestic violence legislation.

But a softer tone followed when Etchingham wondered what would be her perfect night if she wanted to “let her hair down” with girlfriends.

Note: the broadcaster infamously extracted from the leader of the Conservative Party that the naughtiest thing she had ever done was run through the fields of wheat as a child.

Her response to the latest inquisition was typically ‘Maybotic’.

“Oh my goodness, what a question,” she began, adding: “Actually I haven’t thought of it because my International Women’s Day is heavily focussed on what we are doing on domestic violence. So it’s not going to have the time to have the girls round and have an evening together I’m afraid.”

Etchingham tried again, suggesting the PM thought about what her “dream moment” would be.