In perhaps her least surprising admission to date, Theresa May has confessed that she has never actually done karaoke.
The prime minister is on an official visit to Japan, where karaoke originated in the 1970s.
When questioned by reporters, she told them: “I’ve got a confession to make.”
Journalists from a swathe of publications held their breath for a moment, wondering if they were in for a fields-of-wheat level of confession.
She continued: “It may be a shock to you all, but I’m not a great karaoke fan.
She added: “I’ve never done karaoke, actually, I’m afraid.”
Theresa, you are a constant surprise to us all.
But while she may not be a fan of having a few too many beers and badly crooning Adele’s Someone Like You to a darkened room, it’s still fun to imagine what she might sing if she were to give it a go.
Vote for your favourite suggestion for the PM to have a go at if she does ever end up in a karaoke bar...