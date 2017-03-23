Theresa May has revealed the man responsible for the terrorist attack on Westminster is British born and known to the security services.

The prime minister told the House of Commons this morning he had been investigated some years ago over violent extremism but was “peripheral” figure.

“He was not part of the current intelligence picture,” she added. “There was no prior intelligence of his intent or the plot.”

May said it was believed he acted alone and the police have no reason to believe there are imminent further attacks on the public.

Four people died, including the attacker, and at least 40 were injured yesterday in the attack on Westminster Bridge and parliament.

Scotland Yard has said eight people have now been arrested in connection with the attack.