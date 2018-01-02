Labour Warns Stamp Duty Cuts Will Fuel Surge In House Prices As Theresa May Says 16,000 Have Already Benefitted

Labour has warned home ownership will be further out of the reach of first-time buyers thanks to the Conservative plan to cut stamp duty as Theresa May hailed the “immediate impact” on 16,000 people who have already benefited from the changes.

In the Budget, the Government attempted to woo younger voters by scrapping the tax for first-time buyers of homes worth less than £300,000.

Treasury officials claimed it would save a million people an average of £1,600. But the announcement unravelled within minutes after the UK’s economic watchdog, the independent Office for Budget Responsibility, warned the move would push up house prices.

The Prime Minister will visit Wokingham, Berkshire, today to meet some of those that have benefitted. But John Healey, Labour’s Shadow Housing Secretary, warned without a programme of affordable house-building.

In the Budget, ministers also announced plans to deliver an average 300,000 additional homes each year by the mid-2020s through new financial support and reforms to the planning system.