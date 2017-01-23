Theresa May is set to launch a massive overhaul of education for teenagers who don’t go to university as part of her post-Brexit industrial strategy, pledging £170 million for “prestigious” new technical schools.

The Prime Minister said the move would ensure that the half of all young people who do not go to university get the same opportunities and respect as graduates.

May will launch the strategy today at her first regional Cabinet meeting, in the north-west of England, the Press Association reported. It is aimed at improving living standards, productivity and the spread of economic growth around the UK.