Theresa May Tells Donald Trump She Has 'Deep Concern' About Tariffs Threat

Theresa May has told Donald Trump she has “deep concern” about his plan to impose tariffs on steel and aluminium imports to the United States.

In a phone call with the US President on Sunday afternoon, the prime minister reacted to a series of tweets sent by Trump attacking “very stupid” trade deals.

Trump has said he plans to slap a 25% tariff on steel imports and 10% on aluminium next week. “trade wars are good, and easy to win,” he said in one tweet.

He has also threatened to threatened to “apply a tax” on cars imported to the US from the EU.