PMQS: Theresa May Dodges Invitation To Meet Brain Cancer Suffering Tessa Jowell To Discuss New Treatments

Theresa May today dodged an invitation to meet with a former Labour Cabinet Minister suffering with a brain tumour to discuss improving cancer treatment.

Baroness Tessa Jowell was diagnosed with brain cancer in May 2017, and today called for patients to be allowed to opt for innovative treatments in other countries.

At Prime Minister’s Questions this afternoon, May was asked by Labour MP Sarah Jones if she would meet with the former Culture Secretary to hear her concerns directly.

The Prime Minister responded that all MPs were “saddened” to her of Jowell’s brain cancer, but “encouraged by the positive approach she is taking.”

May added: “We do want to make sure the best treatments are being provided and we will consider investing in anything that improves that.

“We’ve accepted 96 recommendations in the NHS Cancer Strategy, of course we do need constantly to look at this.

“My Right Hon Friend the Health Secretary will be happy to meet with the Hon Lady and Baroness Jowell.”

As it became clear May was not planning to meet with Jowell herself, Labour MPs began shouting “Just say yes!” in an attempt to get her to agree.

Labour MP Chris Bryant took to Twitter to call May’s decision a “mystery”.