Theresa May has appeared on the BBC’s The One Show with her husband Philip for a soft-focus interview presumably designed to show another side to the hard-headed Prime Minister.

Few would have been expecting anything other than a warm bath of an interview since the post-commute show is not Newsnight and hosts Matt Baker and Alex Jones are not a double-headed Jeremy Paxman.

Yet the Tory leader probably couldn’t believe her luck when she was effectively asked to provide a cute anecdote on shoes, since shoes are Theresa May’s thing.