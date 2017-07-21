These Are The Most Annoying Things Passengers Do On Planes

Earlier this week the internet was outraged after a woman did something totally inappropriate with her feet on a plane, but it seems she isn’t the only inconsiderate passenger out there.
Seven out of 10 people (69%) sometimes find other passengers inconsiderate when travelling on a flight, a ‘Good Morning Britain’ survey has found.
The survey of 2,000 adults also found that 11% of people always find someone inconsiderate when flying.
The researchers asked participants to identify what they considered to be inconsiderate behaviour.
The majority of people (78%) said children kicking the back of their seat or being out of control on a plane was inconsiderate.
Over half (54%) said they thought hogging the armrest was inconsiderate.
Over two thirds (65%) said they thought it was rude to recline your seat on a plane.
However, only 30% of people said they would pay extra to stop the person in front of them reclining their seat.
A third of people (32%) said standing up as soon as the seatbelt sign is turned off after landing, or even just before, was inconsiderate.
Around two in five (42%) said constant latching and unlatching of the tray on the back of your seat was inconsiderate.
As for their own inconsiderate behaviour, 21% of people surveyed said they had taken their shoes and socks off on a flight and 4% admitted asking a fellow passenger for their leftover food.
You’re all outrageous people.
’Good Morning Britain’ is on ITV, weekdays 6am - 8.30am.