    21/07/2017 13:56 BST | Updated 21/07/2017 14:19 BST

    These Are The Most Annoying Things Passengers Do On Planes

    Make it stop 😩

    Earlier this week the internet was outraged after a woman did something totally inappropriate with her feet on a plane, but it seems she isn’t the only inconsiderate passenger out there.

    Seven out of 10 people (69%) sometimes find other passengers inconsiderate when travelling on a flight, a ‘Good Morning Britain’ survey has found.

    The survey of 2,000 adults also found that 11% of people always find someone inconsiderate when flying.

    The researchers asked participants to identify what they considered to be inconsiderate behaviour. 

    The majority of people (78%) said children kicking the back of their seat or being out of control on a plane was inconsiderate.

     

    Over half (54%) said they thought hogging the armrest was inconsiderate.

    Over two thirds (65%) said they thought it was rude to recline your seat on a plane.

    However, only 30% of people said they would pay extra to stop the person in front of them reclining their seat.

    A third of people (32%) said standing up as soon as the seatbelt sign is turned off after landing, or even just before, was inconsiderate.

    Around two in five (42%) said constant latching and unlatching of the tray on the back of your seat was inconsiderate.  

    As for their own inconsiderate behaviour, 21% of people surveyed said they had taken their shoes and socks off on a flight and 4% admitted asking a fellow passenger for their leftover food.

    You’re all outrageous people. 

    ’Good Morning Britain’ is on ITV, weekdays 6am - 8.30am. 

