These Are The Most Annoying Things Passengers Do On Planes

Earlier this week the internet was outraged after a woman did something totally inappropriate with her feet on a plane, but it seems she isn’t the only inconsiderate passenger out there.

Seven out of 10 people (69%) sometimes find other passengers inconsiderate when travelling on a flight, a ‘Good Morning Britain’ survey has found.

The survey of 2,000 adults also found that 11% of people always find someone inconsiderate when flying.

The researchers asked participants to identify what they considered to be inconsiderate behaviour.

The majority of people (78%) said children kicking the back of their seat or being out of control on a plane was inconsiderate.