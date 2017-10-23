All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (En Francais)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • TECH

    These Self-Charging Car Batteries Could Revolutionise The Electric Car

    Finally. 🙌

    23/10/2017 17:18 BST | Updated 23/10/2017 17:18 BST

    Self-charging batteries in electrics cars could become an actual thing in the future. 

    According to researchers at Warwick University’s Energy and Innovations Centre, the answer could lie in what’s known as fuel cells.

    “What we would envisage in the future is a combination of an electric vehicle with its electric battery combined with a fuel cell acting as what you would call a range extender so you’ve got an electric vehicle that produces no emissions, when the battery gets a little bit depleted the fuel cell will then recharge the battery,” said Mark Amor-Segan principal research engineer, Energy and Innovations Centre, University of Warwick. 

    MORE:Science and TechnologyEconomicsPollutionElectric Cars university of warwick

    Conversations