These Self-Charging Car Batteries Could Revolutionise The Electric Car

Self-charging batteries in electrics cars could become an actual thing in the future.

According to researchers at Warwick University’s Energy and Innovations Centre, the answer could lie in what’s known as fuel cells.

“What we would envisage in the future is a combination of an electric vehicle with its electric battery combined with a fuel cell acting as what you would call a range extender so you’ve got an electric vehicle that produces no emissions, when the battery gets a little bit depleted the fuel cell will then recharge the battery,” said Mark Amor-Segan principal research engineer, Energy and Innovations Centre, University of Warwick.