These Siblings Have The Best Reunion After Being Separated For One Day

We know siblings are born to annoy each other, but those rare moments when they get along really do make all the fights worthwhile.

Now one brother and sister have put the rest of the world to shame after the most adorable display as they were reunited earlier this week.

After to think, they’d only been apart for one day.

The siblings were separated as the older girl had been off for her first day back at school after the summer holidays, while her younger brother stayed at home.

As she gets off the bus, her brother is right there waiting with a huge hug, and we think it’s fair to say they might have missed each other (just a little bit).

Commenters all agree that it is one of the best displays of sibling love they’ve seen in a while.

‘Elhigh’ said: “I don’t know who she is, I just know I want her and her little brother to grow up loving each other forever. That’s beautiful.”

‘CircleHead’ said: “That’s the cutest thing I’ve seen all day.”