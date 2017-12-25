Thieves Steal £2,000 Of Wrapped Gifts In Christmas Eve Burglary

Police are appealing for witnesses following a burglary in which thieves took stole wrapped Christmas presents from a family home during a burglary.
The offenders gained access to a house in Walton Street, Oxford, between 1.30 – 7am on Christmas Eve.
The stash of Christmas presents – worth £2,000 and consisting of children’s toys, games, food, clothes, bathroom products and other gifts - was discovered in an unoccupied bedroom.
There is no description of the offenders available at this time, but they would have been carrying five large bin bags around the area following the burglary.
Investigating officer PC Rebecca Nightingale, of Thames Valley Police, said: “I would like to speak to anyone who saw any suspicious activity in the area at this time. Offenders would have been carrying five large bags of items around the area at an unusual time of day.
“Christmas presents were opened and wrapping paper dropped in the street following the burglary.
“If you have any details which you think could help this investigation, please call the Thames Valley Police non-emergency number on 101.”
If you have any information relating to this case, please call 101 quoting reference 43170380491, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously.