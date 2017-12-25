Thieves Steal £2,000 Of Wrapped Gifts In Christmas Eve Burglary

Police are appealing for witnesses following a burglary in which thieves took stole wrapped Christmas presents from a family home during a burglary.

The offenders gained access to a house in Walton Street, Oxford, between 1.30 – 7am on Christmas Eve.

The stash of Christmas presents – worth £2,000 and consisting of children’s toys, games, food, clothes, bathroom products and other gifts - was discovered in an unoccupied bedroom.