For new parents, those first few weeks are a steep learning curve, trying to work out how to care for this new human who is relying on you to keep them alive.

No pressure then.

But don’t worry, because everyone from your mother-in-law to that random in the street will be quick to give you advice on how to raise your baby.

While some of it might be useful, there are plenty of things that first-time parents are sick and tired of hearing. Here are 12 of them.

1. Why aren’t you breastfeeding?