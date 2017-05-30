12 Things Women Should Not Do When Dating, According To Men

When we’re trying to impress someone new, we all want to show off our best qualities, but it seems that the pressure of dating can often make us act completely unlike ourselves.

With everything from playing games, to dumbing ourselves down, men on Reddit have shared the things women think are endearing them to the opposite sex, but are actually a total turn off.

So come on people, let’s just stop doing these 12 things, shall we?

1. Playing games.