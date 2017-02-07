While most of us gobble our ice-cream like savages, one Sydney gelato shop is shaping ice cream into flowers so beautiful we’d have a hard time getting stuck in.

i-Creamy, situated in the city’s central business district, is serving fancy flavours like black sesame, white chocolate with miso and strawberry panna cotta scooped into petals.

These are worked into waffle cones to build out an edible bloom that’s (nearly) too beautiful to eat.

Voila...