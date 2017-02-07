While most of us gobble our ice-cream like savages, one Sydney gelato shop is shaping ice cream into flowers so beautiful we’d have a hard time getting stuck in.
i-Creamy, situated in the city’s central business district, is serving fancy flavours like black sesame, white chocolate with miso and strawberry panna cotta scooped into petals.
These are worked into waffle cones to build out an edible bloom that’s (nearly) too beautiful to eat.
Voila...
“It takes time but our customers really love it,” co-owner Sasinuch Lapwongpaiboon said to Broadsheet. They have sold over 1,500 flower gelatos so far and have a daily changing rota of 96 flavours.
While it would be temping to load up on every flavour, her big warning is that you run the risk of creating an indistinguishable mess.
i-Creamy’s founder, Ben, opened the shop after graduating in culinary and patisserie studies from Le Cordon Bleu. He then headed to Carpigiani Gelato University to perfect his skills and opened the parlour in 2012.
Goddamit Australia. Between these and your beach-ready weather, we’re feeling very jealous about now.