Known as the “Tully Monster”, this truly odd-looking creature existed around 300 million years ago.

It is unlikely that there exists a creature more bizarre, more alien to our understanding of how life evolved on Earth, than Tullimonstrum gregarium.

While we know what it looks like, and indeed where to find it, experts have been stumped by one single aspect of this bizarre creation of nature. No-one can actually agree on what it is.

It was initially decided last year by a team from Yale that Tully was in fact a vertebrate. However a team from the University of Pennsylvania have now claimed that actually this could all be wrong and that once again, Tully’s identity is a complete mystery.

About a foot long with a rigid stalk of eyes on either side, the Tully has a long protruding beak with an oddly shaped claw face perched on the end.

Last year researchers breathed a sigh of relief after a team from Yale University declared that definitively the Tully Monster was in fact a vertebrate.

By examining 1000s of fossils that had been collected around Mazon Creek in Illinois, the team concluded that they had found a common theme among many of them.

A light line running down the middle was believed to be a ‘notochord’ - a flexible rod that formed the basis for an early backbone.

Another study from last year also argued that Tully was a vertebrate after an examination of the eyes suggested that it contained melanosomes - complex structures that meant Tully was in all probability a vertebrate.