This Black Hole Has Spent Nearly A Decade Devouring A Star In A Record-Breaking Binge

It’s the galactic equivalent of Christmas dinner: a black hole has torn apart a nearby star, and spent nearly a decade gorging on its remains.

The so-called tidal disruption event has lasted ten times longer than any other previous example of a star’s death, astronomers revealed in a new study.

“We have witnessed a star’s spectacular and prolonged demise,” said Dacheng Lin, a scientist at the University of New Hampshire and the study’s lead author.

“Dozens of these tidal disruption events have been detected since the 1990s, but none that remained bright for nearly as long as this one,” Lin added.