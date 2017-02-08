All Sections
    This Incredible Skyscraper Is Actually A Vertical Forest

    It contains over 1,100 trees...

    08/02/2017 11:52 GMT | Updated 08/02/2017 14:42 GMT

    Nanjing Green Towers isn’t your average skyscraper, you see it’s actually Asia’s first vertical forest.

    The idea behind a vertical forest is simple: You essentially turn a building into a giant living breathing air filter, helping to clear the air pollution that often comes hand in hand with city living.

    It’s a truly astonishing piece of architecture, you see dotted along its facades are 600 tall trees, 500 medium-sized trees while a staggering 2,500 plants and shrubs then cover a 6,000sqm area.

    Stefano Boeri Architetti

    Not only does this increase biodiversity in the local area but it will be able to absorb some 25 tonnes of CO2 every year while producing some 60kg of oxygen every day.

    As our cities have grown exponentially it has become clear that new buildings have to take a different approach.

    Stefano Boeri Architetti

    We can no longer just build boxes that contain humans, we have to build ecosystems.

    Designed by Stefano Boeri Architetti, Nanjing Green Towers will be the first vertical forest in Asia.

    Stefano Boeri Architetti

    This will be the third vertical forest project by the architecture firm after they completed their first building in Milan and then a second project in Switzerland.

    Completed in 2014, Vertical Forest in Milan contained two towers boasting a total of 900 trees and 20,000 plants.

    If laid flat each Vertical Forest would equal, in amount of trees, an area as large as 7,000sqm.

    GIUSEPPE CACACE via Getty Images
    GIUSEPPE CACACE via Getty Images
    GIUSEPPE CACACE via Getty Images
    GIUSEPPE CACACE via Getty Images
    Awakening via Getty Images
    Awakening via Getty Images
    Conversations