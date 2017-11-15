There’s something about being young that makes you feel invincible and allows you to indulge in vices you know aren’t good for your health but subconsciously believing you’ll come away unscathed anyway. But how much damage are we really doing by drinking that mid-week bottle of prosecco or spending the whole weekend in the pub nursing a bottle of red? Because, let’s face it, as much as we like a drink we also really don’t fancy a future of alcohol-related health problems.

AzmanL via Getty Images

What counts as binge drinking? For most of us binge drinking means teenagers and university students getting blackout drunk (and making big mistakes) rather than a few Thursday pints after work. And while the NHS agrees - “binge drinking usually refers to drinking lots of alcohol in a short space of time or drinking to get drunk” - it doesn’t have to be a lot of alcohol to count as a binge. In fact, the health service defines more than six units of alcohol in a single session as a binge. This figure is equivalent to drinking 2 to 3 standard glasses (175ml) of 13% strength wine or between 2 and 3 pints of 4% strength beer. How unsettling. Doesn’t everyone drink that much? When you start crunching the numbers we have to agree it does sound a little concerning, and quite honestly leaves us wondering how this doesn’t make everyone a binge drinker? Well, obviously not. But there is a the perception in the UK that six units in one session isn’t a lot, and this misunderstanding helps contribute to 7.8 million people “binging” on alcohol during 2016, according to the Office for National Statistics. And it is unfortunately drinkers aged 16 to 24 years who had the highest rates of binging with 37.3% having done so, compared to 10.3% of drinkers over 65. I don’t feel like I’m drinking a lot Even after being confronted with the facts, many of us still wouldn’t classify ourselves as binge drinkers or having a unhealthy relationship with alcohol. But Dr Nick Sheron, a liver disease specialist from Southampton University, says those who “can’t conceive of a Friday night without having enough drinks to get a bit tipsy”,are actually already mildly dependent on alcohol. And your blasé attitude might be because your tolerance has gone up over the years: “If you notice that your ‘tolerance’ to alcohol is rising it could be because your body has got used to consuming high volumes of alcohol and may be a sign that you are becoming dependent on alcohol,” says Dr John Larsen, director of evidence and impact at DrinkAware.

izusek via Getty Images