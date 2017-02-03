If the sound of someone chomping on their lunch winds you up, you’re not alone. The phenomenon of being frustrated by everyday sounds has a name – misophonia – and now scientists think they can finally explain it.

A new study at Newcastle University suggests certain noises prompt distinctive brain activity and a fight-or-flight response in misophonics.

When 20 sufferers were tasked with listening to tigger sounds like chewing or breathing, heart rates and skin conductance, both indicators of fight-or-flight, rapidly increased. But the most interesting response was in the brain.