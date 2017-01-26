It looks as though we could be about to see history repeating itself, given Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield’s partying after the National Television Awards last night (25 January).
Despite the ceremony rounding off at around 10pm, Holly and Phil were still celebrating This Morning’s victory in the Live Magazine Show category until the wee small hours, despite having to get up early to host the daytime show live the next day.
The two were snapped bidding each other farewell outside an after party, long after the NTAs wrapped up, with Holly sharing a 4am Instagram snap of herself and Phil enjoying a victory margarita.
Phillip had previously told backstage presenter Scarlett Moffatt that they should be OK to host today’s (26 January) show because they were drinking tequila, claiming it “doesn’t give you a hangover”.
However, at that point Holly interjected: “It’s a bit late for tequila… that only works if you have it by itself.”
Oh dear - we’re expecting a few sore heads in the Schofield and Willoughby residences this morning.
After last year’s NTAs, the presenting duo managed to make international headlines when they made their way into the ‘This Morning’ studio still wearing their outfits from the night before, following a post-show party at Ant McPartlin’s house.
Phillip even joked during the show’s opening: “We shouldn’t be here, we shouldn’t be doing this.”
Will we be seeing a repeat performance this time around?
You’ll have to tune into ‘This Morning’ at 10.30am on ITV and see for yourself...