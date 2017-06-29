‘This Morning’ Emotional Live Wedding Has Viewers Bawling Their Eyes Out

A couple tied the knot on ‘This Morning’ at a live wedding on Thursday afternoon - and let’s just say it all got rather emotional.

Sonya Keating and Paul Brough got hitched at their “dream” wedding which took place 72 floors up at The View From The Shard, London.

There was hardly a dry eye in the house, with the bride and groom both tearing up during the ceremony and Holly Willoughby wiping her eyes while talking to Sonya beforehand.

This Morning / ITV

The wedding is the second to happen live on the programme, but it is the first to take place at The Shard with a 360 degree view of the city.

The pair applied to get married on the show and were selected back in April due to their tragic backstory. The couple have been together for 20 years, but their wedding plans were sadly put on hold when Paul was diagnosed with MS in 2016.

This Morning / ITV

A tearful Holly spoke to Sonya before she walked down the aisle saying: “Look at you, you look so beautiful!”

Sonya said: “It’s like a dream, it really is. I’m just overwhelmed and I can’t thank you enough.”

After the nuptials Sonya said: “I just can’t believe we’ve done it!”

A tearful Paul said: “I didn’t think I was going to [cry], I thought I was going to hold it together, but when I saw her come out like that, there was no way that was going to happen.”

The couple’s son, James, acted as best man and ring bearer.

Ahead of the nuptials, Phillip Schofield ensured he had the rings safely stashed away.

As Phillip joked he mustn’t drop them over the edge of the building, James insisted: “They’re in a box in my pocket.”

This Morning/ ITV

Spandau Ballet’s Tony Hadley serenaded the bride as she walked down the aisle, fashion expert and TV presenter Gok Wan helped the bride choose her wedding dress and celebrity make-up artist Bryony Blake was on hand to do the make-up the bridal look.

“They really are a lovely couple,” said Holly moments before the wedding commenced.

The couple were finally surprised with a honeymoon in Dubai.

Viewers were emotional watching the wedding from their own homes.

I am so happy @thismorning are giving that beautiful couple their dream wedding. It is so cute 😍 #ThisMorning #TMWedding — #LOVER 5H ⬇️ (@kellieMcQuade) June 29, 2017

Oh that was lovely so much love between them both, you can just tell #TMWedding — Claire ♥ (@Claireee_x) June 29, 2017

Commenting on Paul and Sonya’s wedding, Michelle Mitchell, Chief Executive of the MS Society, said: “Congratulations to Paul and Sonya, we wish them the very best for their future together. It’s so lovely that ‘This Morning’ were able to make this special day happen for them.

“More than 100,000 people live with multiple sclerosis in the UK, and the MS Society is here for everyone affected by this challenging and unpredictable condition. Anyone looking for information or support can call our Helpline – 0808 800 8000.”

