This Teen Came Out To Her 'Homophobic Family' On Instagram And People Are Loving It

A 17-year-old has gained fans around the world after coming out to her family on Instagram.

Ellisa, who says some members of her family hold homophobic views, recently shared images of herself at Chicago Pride, saying: “I’m gay and I fucking love me and that shouldn’t be a secret”.

“It’s terrifying thinking you’re alone in this world. It’s even more terrifying thinking the people closest to you, whether that be family or friends, will think of you differently for something you really can’t change about yourself,” she captioned the images.

“It’s terrifying having to hide a huge part of your life. Life is terrifying. But what I do know is you shouldn’t be terrified of love. Nobody should ever make you feel terrified of something so beautiful.”