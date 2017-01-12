This Wave Cloud Is Like Nothing We've Ever Seen Before

Ilya Katsman, a 22-year-old Australian, captured a stunning photograph of an elusive wave cloud while flying from Perth to Adelaide.
Wave clouds are super rare, forming when water vapour rises and then evaporates down to the ground again.
“Wave clouds form in a stable atmosphere where the cloud itself isn’t able to develop into a vertical state because it is in the air that is cooler around,” Neil Bennett, a spokesman for the Bureau of Meteorology, told news.com.au.
The photos went viral after they were shared on Virgin Australia’s Facebook page.
