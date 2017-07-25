All Sections
    25/07/2017 16:33 BST

    This Woman Went To A Fancy Dress Party As An Unsolicited D**k Pic And It Is Everything

    Not all heroes wear capes.

    If we’ve said it once we’ve said it a thousand times: receiving an unsolicited dick pic is not a turn on.

    To hammer the point home, a woman recently rocked up to an internet-themed fancy dress party as an uninvited male member. 

    The legend, known only as Amy, wore a pink penis hat on her head with a stereotypical text exchange attached to her top.

    Funnily enough, the woman in the texts does not ask for a dick pic, but she sure as hell receives one anyway. 

    A photo of the oh-so-brilliant costume was posted on Twitter by writer Clementine Ford, along with the caption: “My friend Amy went to a ‘The Internet’ themed party as an unsolicited dick pic 💯 💯 .” 

    We’re totally bookmarking this costume idea for Halloween. After all, unsolicited dick pics are pretty damn horrific. 

