Something strange is happening in Siberia. Scientists keep coming across patches of ground that are randomly rising up and wobbling like jelly under foot. At first, we only knew of 15 such bubbles, but new research suggests there could be up to 7,000 dotted around the region.

Siberian Times YouTube

Poised to explode at any moment, they pose a major safety risk to the people who live and work locally. Alexey Titovsky, director of the Yamal Department for Science and Innovation, has been investigating the phenomenon. He told The Siberia Times: “At first, such a bump is a bubble, or ‘bulgunyakh’ in the local Yakut language.” “With time, the bubble explodes, releasing gas. This is how gigantic funnels form.”