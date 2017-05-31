These Three Genetic Mutations Can Grant People 'Superhuman' Powers

Ever dreamed of being a superhero - being able to fly, have superhuman strength or just being able to rock a lycra catsuit? Well you’re not alone.

Now a team of scientists have explained how some of the human population do actually have advanced powers because of mutations in their DNA.

There are three specific genes, discussed in the YouTube video by SciShow, one that gives people increased strength, another for speed, and the final one for a larger skeleton.

And they may only require small changes to the gene pattern to manifest as real powers, without causing any averse health side effects.