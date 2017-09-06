As adorable as children can be, they are also capable of being totally and utterly terrifyingly creepy.

A teenager has captured his younger brother in a Stephen King-inspired photoshoot that will have us sleeping with the light on for the foreseeable future.

Eagan Tilghman from Mississippi, USA, said he just “ got bored” and decided to play dress up with his three-year-old brother Louie.

But this was no ordinary fancy-dress box raid.

No, in honour of the release of King’s film ‘It’, which is being re-released in cinemas on 8 September, Eagan and Louie decided they would get working on their Halloween costumes a little early.

Tilghman painted his brother’s face white and found some white clothes he had around the house, making the toddler up to be the spitting image of Pennywise the dancing clown.

The 17-year-old wrote on his Facebook page about his inspiration for the shoot: ”Just wanted to put these out there one more time to explain, this is my mind. Like it’s very rare for me to be able to put my artistic vision out there and it be portrayed correctly. My pictures never really look like I want them to.

“Don’t get me wrong, I love creepy clowns but my mind isn’t just scary clowns and unsettling images. But the creativity in my head almost feels like it flows off of my fingertips.

“You can see an image and feel things with it, and I’m proud to say these are perfect, therefore they’re a perfect little glimpse into how I see the world.”

He also tweeted that he “just did this for fun” but now it is going viral he wants to capitalise on his brother’s success and get him on the Ellen deGeneres show.

Adding: “Although I consider myself ridiculously attractive, (lol jk), I’m proud to say that I’m becoming internet famous because of an actual talent.”

If that’s a talent for giving us all sleepless nights, then he definitely has it.

And as for Louie, we think he looks a lot cuter without makeup (pictured above).